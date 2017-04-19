Gutted boxer Charlie Flynn: ‘head butt’ draw was a sickener

Carluke-born lightweight boxing ace Charlie Flynn suffered yet more agony on Saturday night, when he made his return to the ring after 11 months out injured.

The 23-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medallist suffered a deep gash above his left eye after a clash of heads in the third round of his Celtic title fight against Ryan Collins at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro.

This meant that the bout was declared a technical draw.

And Flynn later blasted Collins, with the former Royal Mail sorting office worker insisting that the Irvine scrapper has a history of heatbutting during fights.

Charlie told the Carluke Gazette: “I’m gutted, nothing else can be said.

“It was a head clash or a head butt and Ryan is renowned for it.

“Ryan is a nice guy but the way he boxes could be described as producing accidentally intentional headbutts!

“He is charging with his feet and leading with his head. It is a clear problem he is not addressing.

“He has done it time and time again.

“Ryan was purposely throwing shots and not moving his feet so he fell forward with his head. It was not right.

“It’s really annoying and a disaster to have a draw on my professional fight record after eight wins.”

Charlie said that his horror cut had left him “not knowing what day it is” and had taken a long time for medics to stitch up on the night.

“The stitches took ages to put in,” he added. “But the surgeon did a really good job.

“He told me it was a long, long time since he’d put 25 stitches into somebody.

“The cut is pretty bad and is in a star shape.

“My eye is shut with the swelling so I can only see out of one eye.”

In the wake of Saturday’s disaster, Charlie – who expects to be fit to fight again in four months time – has revealed that he doesn’t want a rematch with Collins.

The Lanarkshire fighter added: “I don’t know about the rematch.

“My coach is asking me what the point is in risking another head clash against someone I am levels above?

“I clearly outboxed Ryan. If the fight had gone on another three or four rounds I could have stopped him. I was just starting to work my jabs and body shots.”

Collins gave his reaction to the draw on Instagram, posting: “Not the result we were looking for, promising first few rounds though and would have been good to see how the rest of it panned out.

“Just getting comfortable and landing some good shots as well. I wish the lad a speedy recovery with the cut and hopefully we can get it on again in the not too distant future.”