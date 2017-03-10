Jemma (15) starring for Rangers Ladies and Scotland youths

Promising Nemphlar football star Jemma Marriott is so highly thought of that she has joined the full Rangers Ladies team at the age of 15.

The Carluke High School pupil’s dad Craig is understandably proud that Jemma is on the books of the Glasgow club and is testing herself against fully grown women.

“Jemma is the youngest in the Rangers Ladies squad,” Craig said.

“They have won every pre-season game, including beating the Glasgow City Ladies adult team 2-1 in a friendly at Airdrie.

“Jemma came on for the last 10 minutes of that match.

“She is delighted to have signed for Rangers Ladies, who she joined from Glasgow City’s under-17 side.

“Rangers have given Jemma the chance to play at adult level, rather than the youths. That was an important factor in her decision to join.

“She is now doing three gym sessions a week and training on five nights a week before playing matches on a Sunday.”

Central midfielder/fullback Jemma – who began her football life at local kids side Milton Rovers – will start playing SWPL matches for Rangers Ladies this month.

She has received a further accolade with her selection for Scotland under-17 girls in a UEFA Women’s Under 17 Championship Elite Round in Belgrade.

The Scotland party fly out this Saturday, before matches against Hungary, Ireland and Serbia on March 13, March 15 and March 18 respectively.

If the Scots win their group, they will qualify for the UEFA Under-17 Championships in the Czech Republic this May, with the top four teams reaching next year’s Under-17 World Cup.

“It’s a great honour that Jemma has been picked for this,” Craig said. “She is really excited to be going out there.

“I think the Scots have a chance of winning the group. In years gone by they’ve struggled against teams like Spain and France, but this time I think the games are winnable although it will still be tough.

“It will be interesting to see how Jemma copes out there because she’ll also need to sit school exams within an hour of playing each game.

“She has always had a good eye for a pass. She is dynamic in getting up and down the pitch and has started to add more goals to her game.

“And she works all day long and is good with both feet.”

Craig said that Jemma owes a lot of her success to Kenny Neil, her former coach at Milton Rovers.