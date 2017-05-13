Vandals smashed windows at Loaningdale

Police are seeking the help of Gazette readers to solve three crimes in Clydesdale area.

Anyone with information on the following crimes should phone Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Between 5pm on Friday, April 28, and 4pm on Tuesday, May 2, an outbuilding was broken into at Wiston Lodge, Wiston, and a strimmer stolen. If reporting information, quote crime code SP-20170502-2412.

Then, between 10pm on Wednesday, May 3, and 5.30am on Thursday, May 4, a red Honda TRX quad bike was stolen from Broomhill Farm, Kersewell Avenue, Carnwath. Witnessess are asked to quote code SP-20170427-1773.

Finally, sometime between 4pm on Thursday, May 4, and 8am on Friday, May 5, six windows were broken at the former youth centre Loaningdale House, near Biggar. If you are a witness, quote code SP-20170505- 0787 when giving information.