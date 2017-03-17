Family’s thanks for support from Lanark suicide group

The suicide of a young man has led to a £3,000 donation being made to a Lanark organisation dedicated to preventing similar tragedies leaving other families devastated.

The support given to the 23-year-old’s family by Hear For You has been recognised with the donation from those close to him to thank it for its efforts.

One of those who organised the fundraising involved was Mary Black, and she said: “This Lanark-based charitable organisation supports individuals, families and friends who are contemplating suicide or have been bereaved by suicide.

“Two years ago, my best friend’s son took his own life for reasons unknown. As you can imagine, this devastated his family and friends.

“I supported a friend and sought counselling for her. I found that there were waiting lists for the main counselling services which ranged from eight to 12 weeks.

“By chance, a gentleman from the undertaker’s organising her son’s funeral passed her a card with Hear For You’s telephone number and told her to call.

“The charity helped me save my friend.

“Once she began to grieve properly and think more positively, she decided to give something back. This organisation relies on donations and grants to operate.”

Two fundraising events raised the £3,000 handed over to Hear For You, with Mary commenting: “This cause is dear to our hearts, and we hope to continue supporting Hear for You as long as we can.

“I can’t thank them enough for bringing my friend back when she felt there was nowhere else to turn.

“The service the counsellors provide is invaluable.

“Suicide is still a taboo subject that people don’t want to talk about. The more it’s talked about, the more people inclined to consider suicide might seek help.

“Prevention is far better an option than the devastation suicide leaves.”