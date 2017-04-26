Caragh has world at her feet after latest success

Carluke Irish dancer Caragh McKay has been judged to be among the best in the world.

At the style’s world championships in Belfast this month, she took eighth place.

Caragh has won the all-Scotland championships no fewer than four times, but to be placed so highly at international level beats even that.

In her age group, she was up against more than 200 dancers from all over the world, including a strong contingent from Ireland itself.

“It is an extremely difficult competition where not many girls from Scotland get into the top 10,” said proud mum Christine.

Caragh, 14, has been dancing since she was two. “She was just a wee natural, so she was winning medals and trophies,” said Christine.

As the prizes rolled in, Caragh’s enthusiasm grew. A former pupil of St Athanasius Primary and now at St Aidan’s High, she keeps up a gruelling schedule of training, practising at the Stephanie Duff Academy of Irish Dance in Glasgow three evenings a week, as well as on Sundays.

And last year she was accepted to train with Riverdance after sending in a video.

“She went and trained for a week with the Riverdance principals in Trinity College in Dublin, and she has been invited back again this year,” said Christine. “If she continues in this way, she could dance professionally.

“It is good that the local community support her. They are always checking to see how she does, and messaging her.”