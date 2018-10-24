Yule just love this year’s Lanark Winterfest

The run-up to Christmas will feature over 40 events organised as part of the Lanark Winterfest Programme for 2018.

In a packed programme put together by the Lanark Community Development Trust, the traditional highlights of the festival are all there including the Christmas market and light switch-on on Saturday, November 17, the Illuminated Lanimer Parade and late-night shopping on Friday, November 23 and the Festive Taste of Lanark on Saturday, December 15.

The local groups and venues who will be delivering and hosting many of this year’s attractions include Lanark Panto Club, New Lanark World Heritage Site, The Tolbooth, Lanark Memorial Hall, Lanark Amateur Musical Society, The Harry Smith Complex, The Clydesdale Inn, Greyfriars Church, St Nicholas Church, Christ Church and St Mary’s Church.

Copies of this year’s programme are being distributed to Lanark homes and public buildings and a full timetable of events and PDF download will also be available from www.lanarktrust.co.uk.

This year’s Christmas market will feature a new ‘Local Crafter Corner’ with a series of stalls located at the top of the North Vennel (by Subway) selling a range of crafts and goods made locally.

Sunday, November 16, will see the launch of ‘Made in Lanark’, a new “creative collective” promoting unique crafts made in the Royal Burgh with a Facebook Shopping Showcase.

Throughout the whole of Winterfest businesses will be invited to participate in a festive window competition.