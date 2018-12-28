What’s on in the Southside from December 28 onwards

Keeping you entertained into 2019.

Still feeling festive? There’s still a chance to catch A Christmas Carol at The Tramway (runs until January 6), there’s also a big quiz night at the Glad Cafe, karaoke at the Kelburn Bar, Hogmanay celebrations and much more.

Ongoing

Wine Circle

Stamperland Wine Circle welcomes new members who have an interest in understanding more about wine and the enjoyment associated with it.

Club members enjoy tastings, displays by leading distributors and the matching of different wines to certain kinds of food. There will be demonstrations on how to make wine and an opportunity to chat about to making your own very drinkable varieties. The Wine Circle meets the first Thursday of the month between September and May.For more details contact Glyn Jones on 07943435843 or email: alfredjones123@btinternet.com.

Magic of Showbiz

The Magic of Showbiz meets every Saturday, 12.30-2.45pm at The Edge, Fairweather Hall, Newton Mearns. the session includes drama then dance and also provides support workers. For more details visit www.facebook.com/MagicofShowbiz or email themagicofshowbiz@gmx.com.

A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol will warm even the coldest of hearts and leave all rejoicing in the Christmas spirit this winter. At The Tramway until January 6.

Today (Friday)

Family night

Come along to the Maidenhill Family Night at Parklands Country Club – all welcome! From 4-6pm.

Karaoke

Join Dino Martino and some of the best singers and entertainers in Barrhead at The Kelburn Bar for Friday night Karaoke - 8pm-midnight.

Glad Cafe Quiz Night - Best of 2018!

As we prepare for the new year, The Glad Cafe’s Quiz Night celebrates everything 2018! Hosted by the man, the legend, Craig Angus.

Grab your brainiest pals and get a table. Max teams of 5, £1 per person... From 7.30pm.

Saturday, December 29

Family yoga

Join Yoga with Debs at The Wee Retreat for one of her Festive Family Yoga sessions. Toddler Session 10am - 10.45am / Over 5s Session 11.15am - 12.15pm.

Sunday, December 30

Harry Benson

Pollok House brings together photographs from photo-journalist Harry Benson’s native Glasgow alongside images created during an illustrious career in America in this exhibition.

Monday, December 31

Hogmanay @ The Bungo

From 8pm enjoy a night of funk and soul with Bobby Wilson. The Bungo will be open until 1am playing disco and new year classics.

Glad Cafe NYE

Join the Glad Cafe with DJs Fox Gut Daata and Cal Monté as they play some bangers to bring you into 2019. Babu Bombay Street Kitchen will be open for food and we’ll have space to boogie and enjoy yourselves safely. Bring in the new year with yr pals at your fav local. Open til 1am.

Hogmanay Gala Ceilidh

Feel like a real lord or lady and join the Pollok House team this Hogmanay for drinks, dinner and dancing at Pollok House from 8pm. For any enquiries, please contact pollokhospitality@nts.org.uk.