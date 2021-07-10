You're all invited to Biggar Little Picnic!

Biggar Links is launching on July 17 and is inviting everyone to show their community spirit with a special knot in their garden or window.

However, with restrictions starting to ease, the organisers decided this year they could hold some events once again, albeit in a very different format.

Thanks to a £2500 grant from Events Scotland and £750 from Biggar Community Council, later this month a series of events is being staged.

The new owner of Loaningdale House, James Cameron, who has transformed the property into an arts venue, has also gifted the festival team his grounds to enable Biggar Little Picnic to be held on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.

Enjoy a picnic at Loaningdale, with free entertainment.

A family-friendly free music festival, some ten local performers will be entertaining visitors over the course of the weekend, including Dukes of Uke, the Nomads, Haggerdash and the Newton Grange Silver Band.

Now everyone is keeping their fingers and toes crossed that the weather will be good for the outdoor extravaganza.

Festival chairman Jim Softley said: “We’ve got a lot organised for each day, from noon to 6pm, for all the family to enjoy but it will be all outdoor-based so we’re praying the Scottish weather shines on us.

"The bands, sound and light equipment will be covered – thanks to a stage provided by James – but otherwise it’s an outdoors event, observing social distancing and all Covid restrictions.

"We’re praying for good weather so that everyone in the community can come together and enjoy themselves, after what has been a very tough year and a half.

“We’d like to thank James, the community council and Events Scotland for helping us hold this event.”

While the picnic is free, donation buckets will be available on the day for those who want to show their gratitude.

There will be attractions for the wee ones to enjoy, as well as a number of trade stands for people to buy refreshments; families are also welcome to take along their own picnic. Parking is available.

From Saturday, July 17, to Sunday, August 1, locals are also being invited to join the Biggar Links Community Art Trail.

All they have to do to join in the fun is make a piece of art to display in their garden or window around the eternity knot theme.

Jim said: “Everyone in the town is joining in with this wonderful community event – we have drone images from the youngsters at Biggar Rugby Club, artists stonework and mosaics and Biggar Library will have a display celebrating Biggar Links.

"The design is based on a simple continuous knot motif to celebrate the strength and support which has shone through the community through recent challenging times.

"It really seems to have sparked everyone’s imagination and social media is alive with the community spirit which we know is alive and thriving in Biggar.”

While the annual Biggar Little Festival cannot take place in its normal form this October, a couple of events have been lined up to fill the void.

Biggar Little Artists’ Exhibition will be staged at Loaningdale in Carwood Road from Friday, October 22, to Sunday, October 24.

This will help launch the venue as a new and exciting Biggar Arts Centre with a range of artwork from talented local artists.

From Friday, October 8, to Sunday, October 24, there will also be a Street Art Exhibition in High Street when shops will exhibit work from pupils at Biggar High and Biggar PS on the theme Scottish Myths and Legends.