Try Carluke Treasure Hunt...today!

Don't miss the Carluke Treasure Hunt, which launched today - it's great fun for all ages and it's free!

The brainchild of local property developer Richard Swan, he originally mooted the idea to Carluke Development Trust three years ago.

However, life got in the way as resources were ploughed into the High Mill and other projects in the town.

Fast forward to 2020; Richard was cooling his heels during lockdown and decided to take the idea forward himself.

He enlisted the help of the Trust, Carluke Parish Historical Society, community groups and businesses in the town.

And today (Saturday), the treasure hunt has finally be launched.

Completely free of charge to take part, there are 11 locations for eager searchers to hunt down.

People can dip in and out, choosing to do one or two locations, or try to bag them all – to secure a medal and a place on the winners’ board.

Treasure hunt creator Richard Swan can't wait for people across Clydesdale to give it a go.

Their efforts will also be rewarded when they receive a special code, which unlocks information online about each location.

Richard can’t wait to share his idea with the wider Clydesdale public and scores of people have signed up to be among the first to try it.

The 50-year-old said: “The idea came to me via two avenues; an open day at the historical society and geocaching with the kids.

"Carluke has so much history, I thought it would be great to have its own treasure hunt.”

And that’s exactly what Richard has managed to achieve….with a little help from friends.