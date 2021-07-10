Look no further than Lanarkshire for holiday fun

The Falls of Clyde Walkway is just one of many treasures on our doorstep.

Now Is Your Time highlights new places to explore as well as showcasing many acclaimed attractions that bring visitors from all over the world to our shores.

Running throughout the summer, the campaign will cover five themes – starting with a focus on days out before moving to short stays, city breaks, family gatherings and escape and connect experiences to benefit physical and mental well-being.

It is hoped the campaign will encourage people across the UK to discover all Scotland has to offer, supporting the recovery of tourism in a safe and responsible way.

Tourism is worth more than £11.5 billion to our economy, supporting one in 12 jobs, but it has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Domestic tourism remains one of Scotland’s most valuable markets with an average of 140.8 million day trips made in Scotland pre Covid, generating approximately £5.749 million

Among the Lanarkshire locations offering great days out are the National Museum of Rural Life, a five-star museum, farmhouse and historic working farm, set in 170 acres between East Kilbride and Glasgow; Summerlee Museum of Scottish Industrial Life in Coatbridge, formerly one of the nation's most important ironworks; and the Falls of Clyde, where you can explore the Unesco World Heritage site New Lanark, its surrounding native woodlands and nature reserve famous for its spectacular waterfalls, scenic woodland walks and wildlife.

Jim Clarkson, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism and events industry and we all have a part to play in helping it recover.

“With the first part of this campaign we hope to share just some of these experiences and encourage people across the region to get out and explore all the wonderful attractions and locations that we have on our doorstep.

"Lanarkshire is home to some fantastic days out that suit all ages and interests – now is the time to get out and enjoy them!”