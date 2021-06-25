Jurassic Park comes to Lanark

Even if it's dinner time, you've nothing to fear from the beasts now roaming Lanark and New Lanark!

Yes, the dinosaurs are back in Clydesdale ... and they're hungry!

Dinosaurs have descended in Lanark and New Lanark for a new trail which launched today (Friday).

Adventurous families are being dared to follow the Jurassic Lanark trail to discover 20 of the prehistoric giants, now on the loose in the town centres.

And if you find them all, you can claim your Jurassic Lanark Badge – living proof that you are an intrepid dinosaur hunter.

Some of the dinosaurs stand at over six metres tall, others are animated and will even growl at passers-by. But there’s no need to fear – we’re assured that you’ll be perfectly safe from the beasts!

Free trail maps are available from Lanark Tolbooth, which is open daily from 10am to 5pm and the Mill Cafe at New Lanark, open Monday to Friday from 11am to 4.30pm and from 11am to 5pm at weekends.

You can also download the LoyalFree app for free at www.loyalfree.co.uk and follow the trail digitally.

Those who complete the trail can collect their Jurassic Lanark Badge from Lanark Tolbooth or the New Lanark Mill Café.