Beechgrove Garden’s George Anderson will lead Q&A at Lanark Flowerfest 2019

After a successful inaugural event last year, Lanark Flowerfest will return this month and promises to be even bigger and better!

Lanark Community Development Trust (LCDT), which organises the event, has pulled out all the stops to build on 2018’s success story.

Inaugural event...Dr Jamie Hill (centre) with Lanark's own Chelsea Pensioner Walter Swan and Lord Lieutenant Lady Haughey at last year's event. Both VIP visitors have agreed to return on Friday, May 10, to help launch the 2019 Flowerfest, which has the women's World Cup as its theme, rather than the Royal Wedding! (Pic: Jamie Forbes)

Billed as Lanark’s very own version of the Chelsea Flower Show, one special guest will help bring London town to Clydesdale.

For Lanark’s very own Chelsea Pensioner, Walter Swan, a veteran of both the Army and RAF, will return for the opening on Friday, May 10.

Walter was guest of honour last year and thoroughly enjoyed meeting people in his home town, so much so that he agreed to come back this year.

Joining him at the official launch event on May 10 will be Lady Susan Haughey, Lord Lieutenant of Lanarkshire.

And rounding off the VIP guest list will be Motherwell Ladies’ Football Club members, who won the Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 in 2018, including midfielder Katie Rice and forward Lori Gardner.

Their appearance fits in nicely with this year’s theme.

Dr Jamie Hill, who is in charge of LCDT’s s arts and events, said: “The theme for Flowerfest 2019 is the women’s football World Cup in France this June, for which Scotland’s ladies’ team have qualified.

“So it seemed only fitting to invite along the very successful stars of Motherwell Ladies FC to kick-start this year’s festival.

“We’re also delighted that Walter Swan is joining us again this year. He had a fantastic time last year so he’s really looking forward to it.

“We’d also like to thank Lady Haughey for supporting us once again this year.”

Even more schools and garden centres will join in the fun at Lanark’s Castlebank Park this month.

Containers, supplied by GP Plantscape Ltd, will soon be delivered to local primary schools including St Mary’s, Robert Owen Memorial, Lanark, New Lanark, Kirkfieldbank and Underbank.

Stanmore House will also be competing, along with Lanark Grammar School, St Nicholas Playgroup, Grand-y-Care Academy, Clyde Valley Kindergarten and St Mary’s Nursery.

The hotly-contested container competition, on a World Cup theme, will aptly be judged by the Motherwell Ladies Football Team.

Among those showcasing display gardens will be Gouldings, GP Plantscape, Cozieglen Nursery, Reynard Nursery, Brookside Nursery, Lanark in Bloom, Clydesdale Community Initiatives, The Woodland Trust and Beekeepers Anonymous.

Jamie said: “We are really looking forward to the second Lanark Flowerfest.

“This year will be bigger and better than last year, with more of everything – from garden centres to crafts, food and drink outlets to entertainment.

“We’re hoping for a repeat of the recent glorious weather but there are three marquees and lots of pagodas ... so we are as weather-proof as we can be!”

Each marquee has its own theme. In the food and drink tent, you’ll find everything from teas and cake to gin, beer, pies and rolls – there’s even a hog roast!

The craft tent will boast a range of unique gifts to keep shopaholics happy.

And the entertainment tent will see performances from the likes of LAMS, the Panto Club and Lanark Choral, as well as singer Davey Stu, magician Leigh Milne and chainsaw sculptor Jonny Stableford.

Jamie said: “We’ve posted around 17,000 leaflets locally so we’re hoping to beat last year’s tally, when 1700 visitors came to Flowerfest.

“We’ve even lined up two evening gigs.

“Anthony Bowers and the Euan Stevenson Quintet from Biggar will perform an evening of Rat Pack on Friday and Rock Night in the Park on Saturday will feature The Mazdas and Crossing Styx.”

Tickets for each gig are £10 from the Tolbooth.

Jamie has also conjured up another special guest for Sunday which will end Flowerfest 2019 on a high.

George Anderson from the BBC’s Beechgrove Garden will chair a Gardeners’ Question Time at 3pm.

Jamie added: “George came to the opening of the new Castlebank Centre last year. Jimmy Gilchrist of GP Plantscape knows him from old, on the garden circuit.

“So I asked if he’d come to Flowerfest and was delighted when he said he could.”

A free disabled-friendly bus will run to and from Castlebank Park througout the three-day festival.

Flowerfest is open from 11am to 5pm from May 10 to May 12. Adult admission is £3 or £5 for a weekend pass and school children go free.

For the full programme visit www.lanark.co.uk/flowerfest-programme-2019.