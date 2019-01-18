Ten Tonnes headlines gig at King Tut’s in Glasgow

The past 18 months has seen Ten Tonnes – AKA Ethan Barnett – laying the foundations for a much bigger future.

The young musician has consistently demonstrated that he’s a talent worth watching, from his first EP ‘Born To Lose’ through to more recent tracks such as ‘G.I.V.E.’, ‘Cracks Between’ and ‘Lay It On Me’.

Last year saw Ten Tonnes tour with his brother George Ezra, as well as the likes of Tom Grennan, Rat Boy and Stereophonics, and hitting festivals including The Biggest Weekend, Reading, Leeds, Community and Citadel. He starts this year with his own headline shows, including a date at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow on Wednesday, January 30.

The concert will feature music from his debut album, which was released in 2018 and combines a host of new material with some fan favourites which have accompanied his story so far.

The album finds Ten Tonnes exploring “the highs, the lows and the in-betweens of love and relationships” throughout a collection of sharp-witted rock ‘n’ roll anthems.

Tickets for his Glasgow gig are available online at www.gigsandtours.com/tour/ten-tonnes