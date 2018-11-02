Steve ’n’ Seagulls fly in to perform third album at Glasgow gig

In the current flux of the music business the new kings of the realm are the YouTube vloggers and cover artists playing the classic tracks of yesteryear.

Finland’s favourite hinterland hicks Steve ’n’ Seagulls – who play Glasgow’s G2 on Sunday, December 2 – sort of unintentionally figured out how to be both.

The band play bluegrass(ish) versions of classic rock tracks with an astonishing arsenal of acoustic instruments.

Having originally uploaded their hillbillified rendition of AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’ on YouTube just for a laugh they found themselves on the receiving end of the shock of their lifetimes in the form of millions upon millions of viewers. The rollicking rednecks started to think there might actually be something here. More videos followed – and they ended up with a recording deal with Spinefarm Records.

They are now on their third album, Grainsville, marking a musical evolution and getting more risqué. The album comes armed with three originals, and the new song arrangements feature some fresh, unexpected twists. The songs feature curveball influences from World Music, such as Mariachi horns, stomping Balkanite beats and some flashy fiddling.