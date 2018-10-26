Showbiz star Joe Longthorne celebrates 50 years in music business with Glasgow gig

Famed for an endless repertoire of the voices of the world’s top singers, Joe Longthorne is coming to Glasgow at the start of next month.

A special greatest hits performance is promised as the star of TV and stage celebrates his 50th anniversary in the music business.

Joe’s commanding voice has seen a succession of gold and platinum albums that have sold in the region of 10 million records.

Show promoter David Halford, of Artistes International Management, promises a rollercoaster ride of songs and impressions as Joe performs with his own talented live band.

“From Tom Jones to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr, Joe’s impressions are flawless,” said David.

Support is from George King, a regular face on TV during the 1980s, appearing on shows The Comedians, Live at Her Majesty’s and New Faces.

Joe’s own incredible career in showbiz began with appearances on TV’s Junior Showtime.

His big break came in 1981 when he was a finalist on London Weekend Television’s iconic Search for a Star.

This led to appearances at the London Palladium with Bob Hope and The Talk of the Town.

A short time later, Joe received the Variety Club of Britain award as Most Promising Artiste of the Year, and television specials in the UK and USA soon followed.

David said: “Million-selling albums, sell-out concerts around the world – including the Royal Albert Hall – make Joe’s the hottest ticket in town. Book now to be sure not to miss a fantastic night of song, chat and laughter.”

Joe Longthorne is at the Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow on Saturday, November 3. For tickets, go to The Pavilion ticket site