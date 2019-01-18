Poet Joshua starts Lanarkshire school tour

Poet Joshua Seigal will kick off the first Scottish Friendly Children’s Book Tour of 2019 by visiting schools in Clydesdale next week.

The award-winning poet, performer and educator uses poetry to inspire confidence and creativity, aiming to please even the most reluctant poetry reader through his mixing of riddles, rhythm, rhyme and revelry.

He has worked in hundreds of schools, nurseries, libraries, theatres and festivals around the world. His collection I Don’t Like Poetry was longlisted for the Laugh Out Loud Award in 2017.

He holds sessions at Libberton Primary- with visitors from Wiston and Kirkfieldbank Primaries- on Monday morning and will at Underbank Primary - with guests from Bent Primary - in the afternoon.