Panic! At The Disco’s big European tour heads for Glasgow

Panic! At The Disco are currently undertaking their biggest European tour to date – with shows in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Amsterdam, Paris, Antwerp, Cardiff, Birmingham, London, Manchester and including a gig in Glasgow at SSE Hydro on Sunday, March 24.

Frontman Brendon Urie recently launched Highest Hopes Foundation (HHF).

It’s an umbrella foundation created to support the efforts of non-profit organisations that lead, develop and advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Panic! At The Disco will be allocating £1 from every UK ticket from the band’s Pray For The Wicked Tour to HHF.

Upon the foundation’s launch, Urie pledged a one million dollar donation to GLSEN, an American LGBTQ non-profit organisation dedicated to providing resources, training, and support to students.

Urie and the foundation will announce upcoming donations and activations with a variety of charitable organisations in the near future.

Released in June this year, Panic! At The Disco’s sixth studio album ‘Pray For The Wicked’ debuted at No.2 in the UK’s Official Albums Chart and No.1 on the USA’s Billboard 200.

The album has spawned an array of singles including ‘Say Amen (Saturday Night)’ and ‘High Hopes’ – the latter was the band’s first UK Top 40 single since ‘Nine in the Afternoon’ in March 2008 and has accumulated over 120 million UK streams to date.

Panic! At Disco’s prior and fifth studio album ‘Death of a Bachelor’ was nominated for ‘Best Rock Album’ at the 2017 Grammy Awards and hasn’t left the UK Top 200 albums chart in over two and a half years: the album has sold over 250,000 copies in the UK.

To date, Panic! At The Disco have amassed over three billion worldwide streams.

Panic! At The Disco play Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on Sunday, March 24. For tickets, see www.gigsandtours.com/tour/panic-at-the-disco