New community group is set to ‘rock’ Lanark

A new community singing group, set up by a professional music teacher has launched this week, and is set to ‘rock’ Clydesdale.

Sing Lanrik is the brainchild of professional pianist Shenna Fox and has been set up to be as inclusive as possible for all ages and abilities.

The free to join community group will allow those interested to escape their busy lives for two hours each week, and be a part of a fun and rewarding organisation that everyone can share together.

The music will be varied and wide-ranging in order that all members can take part and enjoy singing pop, rock, Broadway musicals and film music to suit all tastes.

Shenna said: “Everyone has a voice and using it to sing builds confidence. Nobody needs to feel embarrassed, just come along and give it a go, you never know, you might be surprised at how good you actually are.

“This is a new community choir which is needed in the area as it will cater to the musical tastes of everyone, the young and the old alike.”

If you fancy giving it a go, then email: generations@singlanrik.com or call 07532 168 168, or pop along to the first meeting on Sunday, August 19 from 4 to 5.30pm in the main hall of the Harry Smith Complex in Lanark.