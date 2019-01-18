Matt Corby’s musical direction takes him to Glasgow

Australian singer-songwriter Matt Corby is bringing his Rainbow Valley tour to Glasgow, with a date at SWG3 TV Studio on Wednesday, January 23.

The tour is named after his latest album, which was heavily influenced by his journey into fatherhood.

“When I found out I was going to be a father, it helped me get my head together,” Matt explained.

“And as part of that, I was able to set aside a lot of weird hang ups I used to have, personally and selfishly, about making music.

“So, when it came to writing, I found I could be less stubborn, more open minded to going in new musical directions.”

In exploring new directions, Matt has not forgotten his past. Like his previous album, Telluric, much of the creative momentum behind Rainbow Valley was born from jam sessions with old friend and long-time artistic foil Alex Henriksson.

Matt said: “I do most my experimenting, jamming, song-writing, fun sort of stuff with him. A lot comes from what we did together.”

For tickets to see Matt Corby at SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow, go to Matt’s website