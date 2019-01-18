Lanark Health-in-the Park invite

The new Community Hub in Lanark’s Castlebank Park is about to play host to two free health talks.

The first is on Sunday, January 20 between 3pm and 5pm and will be on the subject of Metabolic Syndrome.

This is a cluster of conditions – increased blood pressure, high blood, sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels – that occur together, increasing risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

David Griffiths, a biologist who has been giving talks on health and nutrition for more than ten years, will be shedding some light on this condition. Book a free place on www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/health-talk-on-metabolic-syndrome-tickets-53851298684

On Monday, January 21 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm the talk wil lbe “Why Supplements”, asking if we get the nutrition we need from our food?

“Billions of chemical reactions happen every second in every single cell, and all these reactions are reliant on specific nutrients.”

Book a free place on www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/why-supplements-tickets-53902323300.