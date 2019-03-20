LAMS stage Chicago

In a first for Lanarkshire, Lanark Amateur Musical Society are performing the world-famous musical, CHICAGO, in Lanark Memorial Hall on 22-23 March 2019.

Set in the roaring twenties, CHICAGO sees chorine Roxie Hart murder a faithless lover and convince her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap...until he finds out he’s been duped and turns on Roxie.

Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another Merry Murderess,&Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining

forces in search of the American Dream: fame, fortune, and acquittal.

CHICAGO features a veritable line-up of famous songs and dance numbers including “All that Jazz”, “Cell Block Tango”, “We both reached for the gun”, “Razzle Dazzle”, “Mr.Cellophane” and “Funny Honey”.

The original Broadway production opened in 1975 at the 46th Street Theatre and ran for 936 performances until 1977. Bob Fosse choreographed the original production, and his style is strongly identified with the show. Following a West End debut in 1979 which ran for 600 performances, Chicago was revived on Broadway in 1996, and a year later in the West End.

This amateur production of CHICAGO is being performed by Lanark Amateur Musical Society, a local group celebrating their 40 th anniversary in 2019. Originally named the Upper Clyde Operatic Society, the group, now more often known as LAMS, perform a full-scale musical production in the Memorial Hall every year and host a number of fundraising events annually, including the Christmas Post.

David Dickman, CHICAGO Director commented “We have a strong cast of 30+ players and they are a very talented bunch. It’s fantastic to be performing such an iconic musical here.”

There are still tickets left for the Thursday night and Saturday matinee performances. Phone the Memorial Hall for full details on 01555 667999.