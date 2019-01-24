Hobo Johnson’s online success leads to Euro tour and date in Glasgow

Already a cult sensation in the States, Sacramento’s Hobo Johnson is making rapid progress in the UK. He’s has been supported at Radio 1 with plays from Annie Mac, Phil Taggart and Jack Saunders.

Now Hobo and his band The Lovemakers are set to commence 2019 with an extended European tour, including a date at SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow, this Sunday, January 27.

With his wild hair, pin-thin moustache, and penchant for offbeat production, Hobo Johnson (born Frank Lopes Jr.) shares tales of suburban mythos and malaise.

A hybrid of hip-hop, punk, folk and poetry, these tales unfold across his 2018 debut album ‘The Rise of Hobo Johnson’.

He went from performing on the street to entrenching himself in the Sacramento music scene by grinding at countless open mics as his SoundCloud streams crept into hundreds of thousands.

Together with his band The Lovemakers, Hobo Johnson recorded a simple backyard performance of ‘Peach Scone’ which was filmed on a single camera. Posted online as a submission for NPR’s Tiny Desk contest, it racked up 16.5 million views on Facebook and YouTube.

For more about Hobo and his band, see his website