Glasgow 2018 promises 11 days of top sports and cultural activities

Glasgow 2018 is the first time in history that existing European Championships in aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon have been brought together into one major event alongside a new golf championships, with athletics being held in Berlin.

The Glasgow 2018 European Championships will be held between August 2 and August 12.

Feis Phaislig are participating in the cultural events taking place around Glasgow 2018. (Photo: Julie Broadfoot)

Scotland will welcome 52 competing nations, and an estimated 8000 athletes and officials to Glasgow for 11 days of elite competition.

Glasgow 2018 will showcase Scotland to a potential TV audience of up to 1.03 billion, boosting economic, social and cultural opportunities right across the country.

In addition to the events being held at world-class venues in Glasgow, a number of the sports will take place at iconic sites elsewhere in Scotland.

The European Golf Team Championships will be held on the famous course at Gleneagles, the open water event will take place in Loch Lomond andthe diving events will get underway in Edinburgh.

A legacy fund is supporting community hubs across the country.

The 2018 European Cycling Road Championships will see elite road cyclists race through the streets of Glasgow, East Dunbartonshire and Stirling.

Glasgow 2018 is another excellent example of Scotland attracting mega sporting events, using the excellent infrastructure and skills of staff and volunteers in place as result of the world-class events recently hosted in Scotland.

The Championships will also be a massive celebration of Scotland’s thriving cultural scene with communities across the country getting involved in Festival 2018.

There will also be a legacy for Scotland with at least 50 Community Sports Hubs benefitting from a Glasgow 2018 Legacy Fund.

Cultural events at Festival 2018

Festival 2018 will bring music, visual art, street art, dance, theatre, design and more to Glasgow and areas hosting sport across Scotland, adding to the 11 days of sporting action.

Fèis Phàislig is an arts organisation that provides traditional music experiences for young people across Renfrewshire. As part of Festival 2018, it will be designing and delivering a ‘ceilidh trail’ music project.

Chairman Grant McFarlane said: “When our organisation became aware of the cultural activity plans around Glasgow 2018, we knew we had to be involved. Fèis Phàislig already delivers opportunities in the traditional arts to young people across Renfrewshire and for the first time in 2018, we are looking forward to delivering our ceilidh trail.

The Nevis Ensemble, a 40-piece orchestra, is also taking part. It will give 70 inspiring performances over two weeks, including one at the summit of Ben Nevis – weather permitting. As well as Glasgow, the ensemble will be visiting Edinburgh, Ayrshire, Highland, Argyll, South Lanarkshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, the Lothians and Inverclyde.

For more details, visit www.glasgow2018.com/festival-2018

Glasgow 2018 delivers legacy fund

A £250,000 legacy fund called GO LIVE! Get Active has been established to celebrate Glasgow 2018. The fund allows community sport hubs across the country to bid for a share to establish a new sport or physical activity for the least active people in their communities, with the aim of improving health, wellbeing and social cohesion.

The network of 181 community sport hubs across the country will be putting on new activities and opening up even more opportunities for people to get active and enjoy sport. Priority has been given to identifying and training volunteers to deliver the new sessions, ensuring the activities are sustainable.

Community Sport Hubs were a sportscotland legacy commitment from the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. The number of hubs has continued to grow since 2014 with more than 50 established.

Stewart Harris, chief executive of sportscotland, said: “We are delighted the Scottish Government has continued its legacy commitment to Scottish sport as part of the staging of the European Championships.”

For more information on community sport hubs visit www.sportscotland.org.uk/hubs