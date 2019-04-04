Frank Skinner will give Motherwell audience an insight to Showbiz

Comedian Frank Skinner has just announced details of his new tour – and he’ll be bringing ‘Showbiz’ to Motherwell Concert Hall on Thursday, November 14.

Host of TV chat show, Room 101, and an award-winning Absolute Radio show, Frank has become one of the best known comedians in the country.

His career started back in 1987 when he spent £400 of his last £435 booking a room at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Four years later, he was back in Edinburgh, winning comedy’s most prestigious prize, The Perrier Award, beating the likes of Jack Dee and Eddie Izzard to take the title.

He last toured the UK in 2014 with his critically-acclaimed ‘Frank Skinner: Man in a Suit’ show, which included a sold-out run back where it all started – at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

As well as hosting Room 101, Frank has appeared on numerous other TV shows, including Have I Got News for You.

He also created and hosted three series of Frank Skinner’s Opinionated for BBC Two, and created The Frank Skinner Show for ITV, which is widely credited as setting the tone for the modern comedic chat show. Running for nine years it attracted 11 million viewers at its peak.

Earlier in his career, Frank was part of a popular TV double act with David Baddiel, creating and presenting the shows Fantasy Football and Baddiel and Skinner Unplanned.

Along with the Lightning Seeds, this led to them recording the chart-topping football anthem, Three Lions.

He’s also written several books, including Dispatches from the Sofa, a collection of columns he wrote for The Times, and two autobiographies, both topping the Best Seller List.

Frank Skinner: Showbiz is at Motherwell Concert Hall on Thursday, November 14, at 7.30pm. For tickets, go to Culture NL