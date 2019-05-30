Glasgow set to welcome the Legends of American Country Show

The Legends of American Country Show is coming to the Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow, this Friday, May 31.

Europe’s leading country music show has been a major hit on previous visits to the city. Now the show is returning to Glasgow for another fantastic night of toe-tapping country classics.

Direct from Ireland, The Legends of American Country has now been seen by over 250,000 fans, showcasing highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Tammy Wynette and Kenny Rogers.

Now the show has added the songs of five more country music icons – Willie Nelson, Charley Pride, Patsy Cline, Glen Campbell and Don Williams.

The evening includes countless well known classic country hits in a must see musical extravaganza, such as Crazy, Always on My Mind, I Believe in You, You’re My Best Friend, 9 to 5, Islands in the Stream, Ring of Fire, A Boy Named Sue, Stand By Your Man, The Gambler, and many, many more.

The show features four fantastic singers backed by the Keltic Storm band, coupled with an authentic stage set that will transport you from Glasgow to Nashville and back again.

For tickets, go to Pavilion Theatre