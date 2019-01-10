Death Cab for Cutie say Thank You for Today with Glasgow gig

American alternative rock band Death Cab for Cutie released their ninth album ‘Thank You for Today’ last summer – and are due to embark on a UK tour which will take them to the O2 Academy in Glasgow.

Thank You for Today marked the first Death Cab for Cutie release to see long time bandmates Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, and Jason McGerr being joined in the studio by new members Dave Depper and Zac Rae. Depper and Rae have both been part of Death Cab’s touring band since 2015.

Death Cab for Cutie was born in 1997 when Western Washington University engineering student and budding guitarist-songwriter Benjamin Gibbard first united with guitarist, keyboard player and producer Chris Walla and bassist Nick Harmer.

They released their debut album, Something About Airplanes, in 1998, but it was the group’s fourth album, Transatlanticism, in 2003, that saw them break into the mainstream, both critically and commercially, with songs from the album featured in numerous TV series and films.

Since its formation, the band has released nine full-length studio albums, four EPs, two live EPs, one live album, and one demo album.

Death Cab for Cutie play the O2 Academy, Glasgow, on Saturday, January 26.

See www.deathcabforcutie.com for more information.