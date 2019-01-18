Coalburn Brass Band hosts music workshops in Lesmahagow

The Coalburn Brass Band family has once again teamed up with South Lanarkshire Council Instrumental Services and is delighted to announce a fun-filled afternoon of workshops with tuba artist Harry Cunningham and percussionist Paul Judge.

The event is free to all and will take place on the afternoon of Sunday, January 27, at Woodpark Primary School in Lesmahagow.

Harry Cunningham’s musical career started at the age of seven when he began tuba lessons at his local brass band, Morecambe Band.

He went on to study at the Royal Northern College of Music and has had experience playing with some of the UK’s leading orchestras including the BBC Philharmonic and the Halle Orchestra.

Shortly after starting at the RNCM, Harry was invited to join the famous Black Dyke Band and had an incredibly successful time with them.

During his time with Black Dyke Harry took part in two tours of Japan, and performed in concerts in Austria, Switzerland and across the UK.

Paul Judge studied percussion at Leeds College of Music and St Andrews University.

His diverse musical education has led him to develop interests in jazz improvisation and Latin American percussion.

During his time at university Paul was also invited to play with the Black Dyke Band, sharing in their success at several contests both within the UK and Europe, and playing on a number of their CD recordings.

Paul currently works as a percussion instructor with Angus Council, as well as performing as a percussionist and drummer within his local area, and composing and arranging music for a number of percussion ensembles.

Paul is also the percussion tutor with the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland.

Coalburn Brass Band President Alan Court said: “We are delighted to be hosting another afternoon of workshops in partnership with South Lanarkshire Council’s Instrumental Services.

“And we are so excited to be working with Harry Cunningham and Paul Judge.It is set to be a fun day and is open to everyone regardless of experience.’’

The event is open to anyone with an interest in brass or percussion, particularly beginners.

Organisers ask that everyone arrives from noon for registration and extend an open invitation to family, friends and supporters of the band to join them for a short concert at 3pm featuring all participants and a performance from Harry.

To register for your place, please go to www.coalburnsilverband.co.uk/workshop2019.html