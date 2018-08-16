Britain’s Got Talent star tops the bill at Lanark Comedy Club

The pick of the acts from the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival will be on show in Lanark this month in a special edition of the popular Comedy Club.

Lanark Memorial Hall will welcome the return of Stand Out Comedy on Saturday, August 25, and headlining the show will be the hilarious Daliso Chaponda.

As seen on Britain’s Got Talent, the Malawian comedian has been performing stand up since 2001 but rose to fame in 2017 following his appearance on the prime time television show where he came in third and was Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer act.

Since his appearance on the show, Daliso has toured the UK and had his own Radio 4 show confirmed.

Daliso will be joined by four top comedians – Jay Lafferty, Gary Little, Jamie Dalgleish and Rob Kane – on the night, which will begin at 8.30pm.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01555 667999 or online at www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk.