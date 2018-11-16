Book Week: South Lanarkshire Library service to host full programme of events

South Lanarkshire library service is hosting a full programme of events to celebrate Book Week Scotland from November 19-25

The annual event is a national celebration of books and reading that brings hundreds of events to a variety of venues across the country.

The 2018 events programme is packed with tales and talks, from the personal to the historic and political, with something for all ages to enjoy. Those who want to spend the week reading will also have plenty of choice, with a free book which will be distributed to libraries and BWS partners across Scotland in the run up to the celebrations.

In the Carluke and Lanark Gazette circulation area the following event is being held in Strathaven: Monnday, November 19, 1.30pm-2:30pm, the photography of Keith Fergus. Tickets £3.20 from Avondale Community Wing Library, Strathaven, tel. 01357 521167.

