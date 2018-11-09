Be enchanted by Beauty and her Beastie at New Lanark

The team at New Lanark World Heritage Site are delighted to present this year’s wonderful fun-filled pantomime, Beauty And The Beastie.

Brought to New Lanark by the Arkeen Theatre Company, this festive treat is based on the classic fairytale – with a Scottish twist.

Children and adults alike will love this enchanting fun tale.

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a trip to the panto.

Pantomine literally means ‘all kinds of mime’ and it’s generally accepted it was modelled on the early Masques of the Elizabethan and Stuart days.

The role reversal of the Dame being played by a man and Principal Boy played by a girl probably evolved from the Tudor ‘Feast of Fools’ presided over by the Lord of Misrule.

So it goes back a long way.

The Arkeen version of Beauty & the Beastie has no Lord of Misrule, but the family friendly pantomime tells the timeless story of Belle – the beautiful young woman who falls in love with the most unexpected of princes, who has been cursed to look like a hideous beast.

Brooke Thomson leads the cast as Belle.

Starring opposite Brooke, Mark Barrett takes the role of Beast.

Add Mammy and Erchie McGogs, and you have a hilarious mix of traditional with a few modern references, in a show for all the family.

This classic tale is to be presented at New Lanark World Heritage Site by this much-loved local theatre group on Saturday and Sunday, November 24 and 25; Saturdays and Sundays throughout December; and finally on Monday , December 24 – curtain up at noon, 2pm or 3.30pm. The show is suitable for children.

Tickets for Beauty and the Beastie are available at www.newlanark.org