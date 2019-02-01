Award-winner Molly Tuttle is excited to bring her music to Glasgow

A virtuosic, award-winning guitarist with a gift for insightful songwriting, Molly Tuttle is aiming to enchant her audience in Glasgow with songs from her compelling debut album ‘When You’re Ready’.

Crowned ‘Instrumentalist of the Year’ at the 2018 Americana Music Awards on the strength of her EP, Tuttle has broken boundaries and garnered the respect of her peers, winning fans for her incredible flatpicking guitar technique and confessional songwriting.

Graced with a clear, true voice and a keen melodic sense, the 25-year-old seems poised for a long and exciting career.

‘When You’re Ready’ showcases her range and versatility and shows that she is more than simply an Americana artist.

Since moving to Nashville in 2015, the native Californian has been welcomed into folk music, bluegrass, Americana and traditional country communities.

Over the past year, Molly has continued to accumulate accolades, winning Folk Alliance International’s Song of the Year for ‘You Didn’t Call My Name’ and taking home her second trophy for the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year.

“I love so many types of music,” she said. “It’s exciting to be a part of and embraced by different musical worlds, but when I’m creating I don’t think about genres or how it will fit into any particular format – it’s just music.”

When You’re Ready is infused with an intoxicating wash of drums and electric guitar while still keeping Tuttle front and centre.

“I wanted to keep the focus on the songs,” she said. “But I also wanted to make an interesting guitar record.”

Tuttle wrote or co-wrote all 11 tracks since moving to Nashville, giving the project a unified feeling.

“A lot of the songs are more personal than I’ve written before, and many of them are conversational, like one person talking to another,” she explained.

“But, when it comes to the messages of the songs, each one stands apart.

“This album feels like more of a collaboration with new people I’ve met since moving to Nashville, which is really cool.”

You can hear Molly Tuttle at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on Sunday, February 3.

See Molly Tuttle Music for more information.