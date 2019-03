The next meeting of Clydesdale Astronomical Society is on March 11 in the Bank Hall, Climpy Road, Forth at 7.30–9.30pm.

The speaker will be Chris O’Kane, whose presentation is on “The Cydonia Enigma”. All are welcome to attend.

For further information contact Alice-Amanda Kay on 07707037000 or email clydesdaleastro@hotmail.co.uk .