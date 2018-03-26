Fun times for all at New Lanark’s Easter weekend spectacular

Visit New Lanark this Easter weekend, from Friday to Monday, April 2, and meet the Easter Bunny who will be bouncing around.

There will be fun activities for the whole family to enjoy, from Easter crafts and artist textiles drop-in activities to making a stained glass window Easter egg and colour-in an egg-cellent Easter headband!

There will also be an Easter Bonnet Parade, taking place, leaving from the Institute daily at 11am and 4pm. Bring your own Easter Bonnet and take part in New Lanark’s daily parade with the Easter bunny who’ll give a prize to the best bonnet he sees.

There will also be an annual Scottish Wildlife Trust Easter duck race on Monday April 2 at 3pm. Help raise money for the Falls of Clyde project by buying a duck and racing it down the mill lade in New Lanark. The race begins at 3pm and ducks cost just £2 per duck, can be purchased from 1pm onwards, in the village.

There will also be daily activities from 10am – 5pm. Show your Easter craft activity ticket at the exhibition gallery reception desk to receive £3 off all current exhibition tickets.