Don't miss Coalburn bands' Disney Magic tonight

The Coalburn Brass Band Family is incredibly excited about its forthcoming Disney Magic virtual concert at 7pm on Friday, June 18.

A rebranding means that all the bands are now under one umbrella – the original Silver Band, formed in 1902, the Intermediate, Children’s and Brass Beginnner Bands and the Percussion Academy.

Members of all of the bands have joined forces to produce a virtual concert this Friday (June 18). Disney Magic will be broadcast at 7pm on the Coalburn Silver Band Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The concert aims to raise funds for Changing Faces Scotland, a charity for which band member Hannah Archibald is also a young ambassador.

Concert will be broadcast on the Coalburn Silver Band Facebook page and YouTube channel.

It supports young people with visible differences, offering practical and emotional support, life-changing skin camouflage, education services and specialist well-being and counselling services.

Band president Alan Court hopes the public in Clydesdale will once again rally.

He said: “Our Christmas Concert on December 20, which also asked for donations via JustGiving, managed to raise £1200 for Lanarkshire Association for Mental Health.

"We’ll be delighted if the people of Clydesdale get behind us once again, enjoy the show and donate what they can to the charity.

"It’s a great cause and one we’re very fond of as young Hannah, who has been with us for a number of years, is now one of its ambassadors.”

While some rehearsals are now able to take place in the band hall’s car park in Coalburn, members are not yet allowed to meet up indoors.

That meant each performer had to send their work to the band conductors – Gareth Bowman, David Fehilly and Dan Fairley – who then spliced it together.

Alan said: “There was a lot of work involved but it was worth it. I’m sure people will enjoy it as it’s got all the Disney favourites.”

Having served as president for 30 years, Alan’s hard work was recognised last year with a quaich at the Scottish Championships.

Disney Magic will be shown at 7pm on Friday, June 18, at facebook.com/CoalburnSilverBand and youtube.com/csb1902.