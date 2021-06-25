Clydesdale band will play for a full day

And the band played on, throughout lockdown, thanks to moving rehearsals on to Zoom.

However, conductor John Bryce had other ideas! He set up a weekly online Zoom rehearsal which kept all the members in touch.

The band was able to rehearse and produce virtual concerts, including an online Christmas Concert which had over 700 views on YouTube.

Members also supported key workers by playing solo every Thursday at 8pm, as well as a virtual presentation for Remembrance Day.

Jamie follows in his dad's footsteps; players of all ages are welcome!

However, due to membership suspension, the band was hit financially – its only income is from two annual live concerts which were unable to go ahead.

So John hit on another canny idea – setting up a Justgiving page to boost funds and organising a Play for a Day event which will start at 6pm on Saturday, June 26.

Initially, John thought he’d play the full 24 hours himself but his partner Pam, who looks after band admin and keeps his feet on the ground, gave him pause for thought.

He said: “We’ve got two wee ones, Amelia (7) and Jamie (5); Pam said it might not be wise to keep them awake all night!”

Instead, John asked the 45-strong band if they’d like to help him out.

He said: “We’ll each be playing slots of between one and two hours. It’s like a sponsored 24 hour walk, except we’re playing instruments.”

Sadly, members of the public won’t be able to view the event but John will be monitoring sessions to ensure members play the full 24 hours.

He added: “The public have been hugely supportive since we launched and we hope they’ll back us now too.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cccb-bringingcommunitiestogetherthroughmusic?utm_term=rRNgxQdme .

The Loaningdale Trust has granted the band £3000 to build a fully insulated percussion storage unit, currently being built, for which members are extremely grateful.

Launched in 2019, the band’s ethos is on having fun rather than endless performances.