Vote for your top Clydesdale sporting stars

After another truly wonderful year of fine sporting action, nominations are now being received for this area’s best attended annual awards evening.

The latest edition of the Clydesdale Sports Council Sports Performer and Team of the Year Awards will again see almost 200 guests cram into Lanark’s Cartland Bridge Hotel next spring to see over award winners in over 10 categories receiving their prizes.

Former Rangers player and ex-SFA chief executive Gordon Smith will once again compere this prestigious night on Friday, March 8, 2019.

And you can vote for your favourites now, via an ultra slick online link.

Just visit https://bit.ly/2USzdqX to register your votes.

South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture development officer Colin McKendrick has helped organise the showpiece for 20 years.

Colin told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “The great attendances we get every year shows it is as popular as ever.

“There is lots of new sporting talent coming through in the various ages.

“The online voting system – which we tried for the first time last year – is just us moving with the times as it is a far more convenient way of doing things for people.

“We want voters to recognise anyone from Clydesdale who has done well in their sport during 2018.”

You can vote in these categories: Male of the Year; Female of the Year; Young Male of the Year (must be under-18 as at Jan 1, 2018); Young Female of the Year (under-18 as at 1 Jan 2018); Veteran 50+ of the Year (must be 50+ as at Jan 1, 2018).

Team of the Year; Junior Team of the Year (under-18 as at 1 Jan 2018); Coach of the Year.

Volunteer of the Year (over 25 as at Jan 1, 2018); Young Volunteer of the Year (under-25 as at Jan 1, 2018); Sporting Primary School of the Year.