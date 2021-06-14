Biggar Rugby Club teenager Emma Orr stars for Scotland Sevens Ladies in Lisbon

Rugby star Emma Orr in action for Scotland

This was a fantastic achievement for the youngster who has only recently turned 18 and is blessed with pace, power, skill and a thundering tackle.

Biggar RFC past president Alistair Stewart told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “There is little doubt that Emma's success will be a huge boost to the girls game at Biggar, and as she also volunteers as a coach at mini level there will be a big cheer for her when she gets back coaching.”

Emma’s family are understandably extremely proud of her participation in such a big competition. Dad James is club president, Mum Mara was a regular in the Ladies XV, sister Alison plays at Watsons and is a Biggar 1st XV physio, while brothers Jamie and Robbie star in the current 1st XV.

It was unsure how much game time Emma would get at her first ever tournament and – while she didn’t feature in the first couple of games – she went on to play a significant part in the following matches, scoring at least two tries on the final day.

Scotland played six games over the weekend, winning four and losing two to give them a fifth place finish overall.

It had been a whirlwind few days for Emma in the build-up to the tournament, leading to a reorganisation of her school assessment dates.