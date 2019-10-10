Wilsontown's Kerri Brylka on podium at Scottish Equestrian Vaulting Championships

Wilsontown’s Kerri Brylka was one of the Wee County Vaulters aces who made their mark at the recent Scottish Equestrian Vaulting Championships.

Lanark Grammar School captain Kerri (17) and clubmate Katie Henderson – vaulting on Captain Jack lunged by John Eccles – won the Junior 2* Pas de deux class at The Scottish National Equestrian Centre in Ecclesmachan.

Several podium places were achieved by Wee County Vaulters members, including when Captain Jack was also the mount for Kerri, Katie, Mhairi Hume and Kyra Lennie in the Individual Female Junior 2* class in which they finished second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Sally Henderson, vaulting on Glaxtown Billy lunged by Lisa Mercer, won the Child 2* class with Billy also carrying Codi Hay to first place in the Junior 1* class.

Michelle Messner took second place in the Senior 1* section, while Tylers Kernel lunged by Amanda McLachlan carried Ferne Smith to victory in the Child 1* class.

Jennifer Cameron finished in second place aboard W.H.Bentley lunged by Clare Henderson.

The Novice Individual section resulted in a second place for Peyton Edgar on W.H.Bentley with Eilidh Bennett finishing fourth.

W.H.Bentley also carried the Wee County Pre-Novice squad to third place.

And the Walk Squad took first place in the Open Section on Tylers Kernel lunged by William Hume.

The Canter/Walk A competition saw Katie Cowan finishing third.

And Codi Hay and Sally Henderson were third in the Walk Pas de deux.

Finally, the best Individual Horse award went to Captain Jack.