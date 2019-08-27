Tom Boyd: Motherwell and Celtic legend wins Lanark golf tournament

Motherwell, Celtic and Scotland football legend Tom Boyd has proved he’s also very handy on the golf course.

Boyd (53) won the individual celebrity class with a phenomenal Stableford score of 38 points in Monday’s Clydesdale Sports Council Celebrity-Am tournament – featuring teams of three amateurs and one celebrity – at Lanark Golf Club.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Boyd also won the celebrity long drive contest for a mammoth hit off the 15th tee.

Event organiser Colin McKendrick told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Tom has been a good supporter of this event for the last two or three years.

“He is a really good guy and was good company for his amateur partners from Cloburn Quarry ‘B’.

“One of the Cloburn guys is a Motherwell fan and he was delighted to play with an ex-’Well captain and one of his heroes.

“Tom plays off 12 and has a really solid all round game.”

The tournament has been running annually since 1984 and the Lanark course – which was in excellent condition – must scarcely have looked better.

Footballers dominated the individual celebrity leaderboard, with ex-Rangers ace Gordon Smith runner-up on 35 points and fellow former Ibrox idol Bobby Russell third on 34 points (BIH).

Ex-Dundee United star Paddy Connolly combined with a Scottish Fire and Rescue trio to win the Team event with a score of 120, a total comprising the team’s best two net scores at each hole.

Paddy’s amateur partners were all Lanark GC members, scratch player William Steele, three-handicapper Craig Rowan and Gary Tudhope who plays off seven.

Runners-up were The Scottish Sun and Joe Camay (125), with third place going to the aforementioned Cloburn Quarry ‘B’ and Tom Boyd.

Longest overall drive (320 yards) prize went to Kevin Prentice on a day which will see all funds raised going to talented sports performers and clubs in Clydesdale.

Thanks go to all the celebrities and companies and a special mention to Jim and Jennifer Forrest for their home baking served in the tea tent.