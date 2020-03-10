Stirling Wolves 15-45 Biggar Rugby Club: Biggar clinch title triumph!

Biggar Rugby Club clinched the Tennent’s National League Division 1 crown with a 45-15 success at Stirling Wolves on Saturday, writes Alistair Stewart.

An early penalty from home stand off Johnny Hope made it 3-0 for the hosts but Biggar soon hit back when hooker Ewan Stewart dotted the ball down for the opening try.

Andy Jardine, facing the gale, dragged the ball across the face of the posts and did the same with his second attempt from the other side of the pitch, this to a Ross Bradford try scored after a quarter of the match had elapsed.

After Biggar fullback Rory Hutton had gone off injured and replaced by Mark Bertram, Bradford intercepted a pass and scampered home from some 70m for his second score which Jardine converted for 17-3.

Stirling replied almost immediately with a try, this from centre Morgan Whitton who came onto a pass from some 20 metres out at tremendous pace and angle to crash over. Hope added the conversion for 17-10.

Biggar then suffered another blow as scrum half Luhann Kutze was driven backwards at a ruck, pulling his hamstring in the process. His replacement was the veteran Davy Reive.

Biggar scored quickly in the second half when man of the match Andrew Peacock accepted a Reive pass and stormed over for a great bonus point winning fourth score. Jardine added the conversion and Biggar led 24-10.

Bertram then crossed for try number five which was again converted by Jardine.

A Daniel Tomanek try for the hosts reduced their deficit but Bertram then set up Conor Lavery to score, converted by Jardine.

Bradford then notched his hat-trick, Jardine on target once more with the conversion to round the day off with a 10-point tally.

Biggar have no competitive fixture this Saturday.

They are next in action at Watsonian’s on Saturday, March 21.

Lanark Rugby Club lost 31-26 at home to Shawlands in West Division 3 last Saturday. Lanark have no game this Saturday.