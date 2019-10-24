Stirling surge sees Lanark Amateur Swimming Club win nine medals

Nine Lanark Amateur Swimming Club members won medals at last weekend’s Alloa ASC Annual Meet in Stirling.

In the 10 years and under age group Evi Mackie won her four swims, three in freestyle; 50m, 100m and 200m and one in backstroke.

Ayla Miller (11/12) won her 200m freestyle and also picked up silvers in the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle. Justin Bone won his 100m butterfly event.

The 13/14 age group saw Ross Carswell take silver in the 100m butterfly and finish third in both the 100m and 200m freestyle. Anya McLaughlin was third in the 50m freestyle as was Abigail Smith in the 100m butterfly.

The 15 years and over trio of Caitlyn Hamilton, Abbigail McArthur and Alistair Dunsmore all contributed to Lanark’s medal haul.

Caitlyn won the 100m butterfly, Abbigail won the 100m free, 200m free, 50m backstroke and 200m IM and was third in the 100m butterfly whilst Alistair was second in the 50m and 200m freestyle and third in 50m backstroke.