Spectators in for new stock car season at Cowdenbeath Racewall!

Stock car racing action from Cowdenbeath (Library pic)

Sandy Galbraith made his return to the ORCi Stock Rods a memorable one by winning a heat then the final after having been away from racing for 10 years.

There were first time wins for Darren Macdonald and Martin Joy whilst the Prostocks were dominated by Darren Rae who won all three of his races.

However, Joanne Hilditch had her car wrecked early on when she was clipped going into the pit bend resulting in her car hitting a tyre and breaking the steering.

As a result her car careered across the track and she was promptly hit by the oncoming cars. Jake Mason was in a shunt and his car too ended up with a fair amount of damage.

Cole Ramsay and Ben McLellan managed to lock bumpers and after clipping a tyre the cars broke free but McLellan spun backwards into the wall where he was clipped by another car.

Peter Henderson (Lanark) was back in the stock rods and had a strong outing which bodes well.

In the opening heat he brought his car home in sixth place and then in heat two ended up in third spot.

A strong run in the final saw him get involved in a six car dice and when one of the chasing cars dived inside they all followed and as a result he dropped places till he got back onto the racing line. However by then he had lost ground and eventually ended up in 10.

Sean Devine (Law) and Craig Murray (Law) were in action in their Prostocks with Devine struggling with problems with his new car and his only finish came during the final where he finished in ninth place. Murray was fifth in the opening heat but had to retire from heat two but was back out for the final where he ended up in eighth place.

Micro F2 driver James Russell (Carluke) was eighth in heat three.