Special way to mark Carluke Golf Club 125th anniversary

Carluke Golf Club’s 125th anniversary year is to be marked in unique style in a competition running from 11am this Sunday, June 16.

For teams of four – each including at least two Carluke GC members – will play nine of the course’s holes which will each be shortened to exactly 125 yards.

2019 club captain John McNeil (65), who has been a Carluke member since 1980, told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “It is amazing that Carluke Golf Club has reached this landmark and it is a great honour for a Carluke boy like me to be captain in this special year.

“This special event – playing shortened versions of holes one to seven plus holes nine and 14 off a shotgun start – will be great fun and is a fitting tribute.

“We are hoping that as many people as possible will get in contact via the club’s Facebook page or by telephone on 01555 770574 to put their names forward for this competition.

“If we can get 50 or 60 people taking part it will be great.”

In addition to playing the nine shortened holes of strokeplay, competition participants will get the chance to gain an extra stroke off their handicap in a special ‘target golf’ section.

Teeing off on holes two, six, seven and nine, players will attempt to land their golf balls within designated targets around 180 to 200 yards away.

The family day – at which the clubhouse bar will open at 10am – will also feature a kids’ bouncy castle and face painting.

The happy nature of the proceedings is appropriate, given the general mood of positivity around Carluke Golf Club – which has around 600 members – at the moment.

John said: “In this day and age it is easy for people to go and play a round of golf somewhere for £15 or £20.

“So the big thing for me is the loyalty of all the people who still choose to be members at Carluke and also the greenkeeping staff who help the course look pristine.”

In a further endorsement of how good Carluke golf course is looking just now, the club has been chosen to host a Scottish PGA Tartan Tour event on September 17 and 18.

“The course is in fantastic condition,” 19-handicapper John added.

“It will be the first time we have hosted a Tartan Tour event for a number of years.

“We are not a cash rich club so it is great for us to be hosting something so big.”

And Carluke GC’s 125th anniversary year will also be marked on a national level on September 29, when they hope to have 125 players competing on a tournament day being run simultaneously by clubs from throughout Great Britain who are all reaching their 125th anniversary this year.

Carluke, a par 70 golf course, is in fine nick just now.

Hopefully the commemorative events being staged at the course this summer will cement its position as being one of the premier golf layouts in Lanarkshire.