Seven records broken at Lanark Swimming Club Championships

Emily Taylor, Evi Mackie and Millie McArthur set seven new Lanark Swimming Club Championships records between them last weekend.

Emily (7) broke Erin Snow’s 2010 records in the eight years and under 25m backstroke and 25m freestyle, while Evi (10) beat Erin’s 2012 marks in the 10 years 50m butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke and Sarah Lang’s 2014 record in the 50m freestyle.

Lanark medallists from South Lanarkshire Schools event (Pic by Stuart Stevenson)

And Millie (13) shattered Maya Andrew’s 2010 100m backstroke record in the 13/14 year old age group.

The 2019 club champions are: eight years and under Emily Taylor; 9/10 years Evi Mackie, Charlie Barnstaple; 11/12 years Ayla Miller, Justin Bone; 13/14 years Millie McArthur, Euan McLeod; 15 years & over Abbigail McArthur, Alistair Dunsmore.

Meanwhile, 17 Lanark ASC kids swam for their schools at the recent South Lanarkshire Schools Swimming Championships in Larkhall, winning eight gold, 11 silver and six bronze medals.

Results: 11 yrs & under Katie Towers (Lanark PS) 1st 50m breaststroke, 1st 50m freestyle, 2nd 50m backstroke; Evi Mackie (St Marys PS) 1st 50m butterfly, 3rd 50m backstroke; Craig Shaw (Robert Owen) 2nd 50m breaststroke.

12/13 yrs Abbie Barnstaple (Carluke HS) 2nd 100m butterfly; Ellarose Stewart (Lanark GS) 2nd 200m backstroke; Millie McArthur (Lesmahagow HS) 1st 100m backstroke, 1st 200m freestyle, 3rd 100m breaststroke; Justin Bone (Lanark GS) 3rd 100m butterfly; Ross Carswell (Carluke HS) 2nd 200m IM, 3rd 100m freestyle.

14/15 yrs Caitlyn Hamilton (Lanark GS) 2nd 100m backstroke; Anya McLaughlin (Lanark GS) 3rd 100m breaststroke.

16 yrs & over Lucy Jones (Carluke HS) 2nd 100m backstroke, 2nd 200m backstroke; Abbigail McArthur (Lesmahagow HS) 1st 100m backstroke, 1st 200m backstroke, 2nd 100m freestyle; Alistair Dunsmore (Carluke HS) 1st 200m breaststroke, 2nd 100m breaststroke; Connor Fallon (Lanark GS) 2nd 200m breaststroke, 3rd 200m IM.