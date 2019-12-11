Scotia TKD students land four medals at British Open

A sterling effort by students from Law-based Scotia Taekwon-Do saw them win four medals between them at the recent British Open in Crawley.

Hannah McInnes got silver for sparring, Hollie Waddell bronze in sparring and Missy Harding bronze for sparring and silver in patterns.

“The Scotia students did really well in sparring and patterns,” said Scotia TKD press officer Foxx Doherty.

“Mr Condie (club founder and sixth degree senior instructor David Condie) was really pleased that we were fourth overall.

“We had less students than usual at this year’s competition so it was a very good outcome for us.

“Those that attended representing Scotia were fantastic, they trained hard on the lead up to the British Open.”

The Scotia party were representing TUK Scotland at the competition.

Together with TUK England, they helped secure an overall third place finish on the leaderboard.