Rugby's historic Calcutta Cup coming to Lanark Racecourse this Saturday

Lanark Rugby Club has announced that the prestigious Calcutta Cup will be on display at Lanark Racecourse this Saturday from 10am to 1pm, writes Craig Goldthorp.

A club source told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette that the public are welcome to attend to see the Scotland v England gong – which dates back to 1879 – plus the Pro14 trophy contested annually by professional sides from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa and Wales.

Scotland has won the Calcutta Cup in each of the past two seasons and governing body the SRU is taking it around Scottish clubs to give the public a chance to see it at first hand.

Our source said: “This is a one in a thousand chance so see the Calcutta Cup close up.

“It is a big thing for a wee club like Lanark to have it.

“It is great that people can come and see this iconic trophy.”

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Lanark Rugby Club will return to Tennent’s West Division 3 next season after missing the last campaign due to a player shortage.

Our source said: “We couldn’t fulfil fixtures when we only had 10 or 12 players.

“But we’ve getting over 30 guys turning up at some recent training sessions.”