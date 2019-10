Pictured are the prizewinners who received their awards at the recent prize presentation evening of Forth and Wilsontown Bowling Club.

Pictured above are the prizewinners who received their awards at the recent prize presentation evening of Forth and Wilsontown Bowling Club. Club champions for 2019 Stephen Smith and Janette Alexander were joined at the event by new honorary members Helen and Stuart Orr. Unfortunately, new honorary member Willie McKenzie was unable to attend.