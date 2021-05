PBs galore as Law and District AAC athletes return to track and field events

There were lots of new personal bests and season’s bests after hard work training during lockdown. Results: Kieran Pugh 3k in 9:41.8, Emily McNicol 3k in 10.31.6 (PB), James McClafferty 200m in 23.0 (PB), Owen Murphy 100m 12.8 (PB), Tehillah Ikechukwu Okonkwo 100m 13.0 (PB), Jade Gray 100m 13.8 (PB), Ross Duffin 200m 24.1 (PB), Euan Blackwood 200m 24.9 (PB), Leah Keisler 200m 26.7 (SB), Laura Watson 200m 27.9 (PB), Rosie Watson 200m 28.4 (SB), Lauren McNair 200m 28.8 (PB), Susannah Kay 200m 29.4, Hannah Todd 200m 29.7 (PB), Oscar Logan 800m 1.58.6 (SB).