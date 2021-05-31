PBs galore as Law and District AAC aces shine against opposition from all over Scotland

Thomas Lafferty on his way to a season's best throw in the javelin (Submitted pic)

The Scottish Women’s League, Men’s League and Junior League amalgamated for the event at Grangemouth on Sunday, with Law participants who excelled including under-15 athlete Logan Whitton whose run of 4mins 36.37secs was an incredible 24 seconds faster than his 1500m previous best.

“The three leagues would normally run separately throughout the summer,” Law and District AAC secretary Lesley McNicol told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

"But because of the Covid pandemic, to keep all the officials in the one place, the three of us came together.

"The competition was brilliant, the first one I had been to in about two years.

"It felt like normality, although we did follow all the strict Covid guidelines which we are used to anyway as we have been doing it for over a year. Our athletes’ overall performance was absolutey amazing because after quite a lot of the races people were really in awe of kids like Logan Whitton.

"He has done a lot of sprouting in the past year so taking so much off a personal best can be quite popular for someone who’s a second year under-15.

"But it does wonders for his own sense of achievement. He has obviously been training really, really hard through lockdown, kept it all going and whatever.

"We were stunned, really proud and pleased for athletes like Logan and it made it all worthwhile to see that.”

Law and District AAC athletes will compete in a total of five of these Joint League competitions, to be held once a month during the summer.

Scottish Athletics are also doing Grand Prix events featuring throws and jumps.

The results from one such Grand Prix event held last week will be published in next week’s Gazette print edition and online.

With the action coming thick and fast, Law and District AAC will this Saturday host its own open graded meeting at Wishaw Sports Centre, inviting Law and Motherwell athletics clubs to compete against one another.