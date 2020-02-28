Muddy good performances by Law and District athletes at national cross country!

Freezing cold, muddy conditions greeted the 28 Law and District AAC runners who joined the masses to contest last weekend’s National Cross Country Championships at Callendar Park in Falkirk.

The Law athletes who took part – a few were missing due to injury and illness – were in action from the first race of the day, the U13 Girls event with Law ace Jessica Inglis home in 56th place in 14:07 followed by clubmates Rachel Stevenson, Melissa Currie and Susannah Kay.

Next up were the under-13 boys with Law AAC’s Ryan Kellock enjoying a fine return to the National XC in 90th place in 13:44, followed by Daniel Simpson (134th) and new club member Jack Devine, competing in his first national XC, home in 156. Well done Jack and welcome to the club.

Law’s Jessie Gilchrist had a great race for the under-15 girls with a 20th place finish, followed by Fiona Currie in 39th, Hannah Todd in 70th and Elizabeth Kay in 108th place.

U15 clubmate Oscar Logan showed his strength with a 15th place finish in tough conditions with Logan Whitton in 102nd place.

In the under-17 boys race, sadly Finn Milligan’s shoe decided it didn’t want to do two laps! Donald Gilchrist was 24th with Daniel Munday having a good race in 56th place. Finn was 82nd despite running most of the race with one shoe.

James and Matthew Gillon were Law’s sole U20 runners on the day with James an impressive 12th ahead of younger brother Matthew in 62nd place.

In the senior women’s race Reagan Binnie of Law AAC had a great race finishing in 101st place in just over 50 minutes. Great stuff considering it was her first ever 10k race. Team-mate Margaret Newell finished in 293rd place.

Among the Masters and senior men, Law’s Darran Muir was first back in 90th, followed by Ross Hill (265). Jim Gillon was home in 496th, Martin Kay in 510th, Mark Milligan in 526th and Pat Kelly in 636th.

Thanks to all Law runners for making it a great day.

Next up it’s Annan on Sunday, March 1, followed by the club’s own XC on Saturday, March 14.